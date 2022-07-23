In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function. f(x)=2x3−3x2−11x+6
Find the coordinates of the vertex for the parabola defined by the given quadratic function. f(x)=−2(x+1)2+5
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Key Concepts
Vertex Form of a Quadratic Function
Effect of Parameters a, h, and k on the Parabola
Finding the Vertex Coordinates
Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the given polynomial function. Then use this end behavior to match the polynomial function with its graph. [The graphs are labeled (a) through (d).]
Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14.
As ______
Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies jointly as y and z.
Identify which graphs are not those of polynomial functions.
In Exercises 9–16, a) List all possible rational zeros. b) Use synthetic division to test the possible rational zeros and find an actual zero. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining zeros of the polynomial function. f(x)=x3−2x2−11x+12