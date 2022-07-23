Change of Base Formula

The change of base formula allows us to convert logarithms from one base to another. It states that log_b(a) = log_k(a) / log_k(b) for any positive 'k'. This concept is essential when rewriting the given exponential equation in terms of base 'e', as it enables the transformation of the base from 2.6 to 'e', allowing for the use of natural logarithms in the solution.