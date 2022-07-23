Since none of the given options exactly match the asymptote \(y=2\), consider that the closest match is \(g(x) = 4^{-x}\), which has a horizontal asymptote at \(y=0\). To get the asymptote at \(y=2\), the function would need to be shifted up by 2, which is not shown in the options. Therefore, the best match based on growth and asymptote behavior is \(g(x) = 4^{-x}\).