The solution to the system is the intersection of these two shaded regions. Since \(2x - 4\) is always less than \(2x + 5\) for all \(x\), the region below \(y = 2x - 4\) is contained within the region below \(y = 2x + 5\). Therefore, the solution set is all points below the line \(y = 2x - 4\).