In Exercises 39–45, graph each inequality. y ≤ x^2 - 1
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
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Key Concepts
Graphing Linear Inequalities
System of Inequalities
Slope-Intercept Form and Boundary Lines
In Exercises 39–45, graph each inequality. y ≤ 2^x
In Exercises 43–46, let x represent one number and let y represent the other number. Use the given conditions to write a system of nonlinear equations. Solve the system and find the numbers. The sum of two numbers is 10 and their product is 24. Find the numbers.
In Exercises 43–46, let x represent one number and let y represent the other number. Use the given conditions to write a system of equations. Solve the system and find the numbers. The sum of two numbers is 7. If one number is subtracted from the other, their difference is -1. Find the numbers.
Perform each long division and write the partial fraction decomposition of the remainder term. (x5+2)/(x2-1)
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. (4x2+3x+14)/(x3 - 8)