In Exercises 31–42, solve by the method of your choice. Identify systems with no solution and systems with infinitely many solutions, using set notation to express their solution sets. 2x = 3y + 4 4x = 3 - 5y
Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 6, Problem 41
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. (4x2+3x+14)/(x3 - 8)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the denominator is a difference of cubes: \(x^{3} - 8\) can be factored using the formula \(a^{3} - b^{3} = (a - b)(a^{2} + ab + b^{2})\). Here, \(a = x\) and \(b = 2\), so factor the denominator as \(\left(x - 2\right)\left(x^{2} + 2x + 4\right)\).
Set up the partial fraction decomposition form. Since \(x - 2\) is a linear factor, assign a constant numerator \(A\) over it. Since \(x^{2} + 2x + 4\) is an irreducible quadratic factor, assign a linear numerator \(Bx + C\) over it. So, write: \(\frac{4x^{2} + 3x + 14}{(x - 2)(x^{2} + 2x + 4)} = \frac{A}{x - 2} + \frac{Bx + C}{x^{2} + 2x + 4}\).
Multiply both sides of the equation by the denominator \((x - 2)(x^{2} + 2x + 4)\) to clear the fractions. This gives: \(4x^{2} + 3x + 14 = A(x^{2} + 2x + 4) + (Bx + C)(x - 2)\).
Expand the right-hand side by distributing \(A\) and then expanding \((Bx + C)(x - 2)\). Combine like terms to express the right side as a polynomial in standard form: \(Ax^{2} + 2Ax + 4A + Bx^{2} - 2Bx + Cx - 2C\).
Group like terms by powers of \(x\) and equate the coefficients of corresponding powers of \(x\) on both sides. This will give a system of equations to solve for \(A\), \(B\), and \(C\).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:9m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Partial Fraction Decomposition
Partial fraction decomposition is a method used to express a rational function as a sum of simpler fractions with denominators that are factors of the original denominator. This technique simplifies integration and other algebraic operations by breaking down complex rational expressions.
Recommended video:
4:07
Decomposition of Functions
Factoring Polynomials
Factoring polynomials involves rewriting a polynomial as a product of its factors. For the denominator x³ - 8, recognizing it as a difference of cubes allows factoring into (x - 2)(x² + 2x + 4), which is essential for setting up the partial fractions correctly.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:30
Introduction to Factoring Polynomials
Setting Up Partial Fractions for Irreducible Quadratics
When the denominator includes irreducible quadratic factors like x² + 2x + 4, the corresponding partial fraction has a linear numerator (Ax + B). This ensures the decomposition accounts for all possible numerators and allows solving for unknown coefficients.
Recommended video:
07:11
Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question
684
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice.
557
views
Textbook Question
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
615
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 43–46, let x represent one number and let y represent the other number. Use the given conditions to write a system of equations. Solve the system and find the numbers. The sum of two numbers is 7. If one number is subtracted from the other, their difference is -1. Find the numbers.
707
views
Textbook Question
Perform each long division and write the partial fraction decomposition of the remainder term. (x5+2)/(x2-1)
682
views
Textbook Question
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
743
views