In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice.
Perform each long division and write the partial fraction decomposition of the remainder term. (x5+2)/(x2-1)
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Polynomial Long Division
Partial Fraction Decomposition
Factoring Quadratic Expressions
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
In Exercises 43–46, let x represent one number and let y represent the other number. Use the given conditions to write a system of nonlinear equations. Solve the system and find the numbers. The sum of two numbers is 10 and their product is 24. Find the numbers.
In Exercises 43–46, let x represent one number and let y represent the other number. Use the given conditions to write a system of equations. Solve the system and find the numbers. The sum of two numbers is 7. If one number is subtracted from the other, their difference is -1. Find the numbers.
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. (4x2+3x+14)/(x3 - 8)