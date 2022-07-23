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Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 43
Chapter 6, Problem 43

Perform each long division and write the partial fraction decomposition of the remainder term. (x5+2)/(x2-1)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the dividend and divisor for the long division: the dividend is \(x^{5} + 2\) and the divisor is \(x^{2} - 1\).
Set up the long division by dividing the leading term of the dividend, \(x^{5}\), by the leading term of the divisor, \(x^{2}\), to find the first term of the quotient.
Multiply the entire divisor \(x^{2} - 1\) by the term found in the previous step and subtract this product from the current dividend to find the new remainder.
Repeat the division process with the new remainder: divide its leading term by \(x^{2}\), multiply the divisor by this term, and subtract again, continuing until the degree of the remainder is less than the degree of the divisor.
Express the original rational expression as the quotient plus the remainder over the divisor, then write the partial fraction decomposition of the remainder term by factoring the divisor \(x^{2} - 1\) into \((x - 1)(x + 1)\) and setting up the decomposition accordingly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Long Division

Polynomial long division is a method used to divide a polynomial by another polynomial of lower degree, similar to numerical long division. It helps to express the division as a quotient plus a remainder over the divisor, which is essential for simplifying rational expressions.
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Introduction to Polynomials

Partial Fraction Decomposition

Partial fraction decomposition breaks down a rational expression into a sum of simpler fractions with denominators that are factors of the original denominator. This technique is useful for integrating rational functions or simplifying expressions after division.
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Decomposition of Functions

Factoring Quadratic Expressions

Factoring quadratic expressions involves rewriting a quadratic polynomial as a product of simpler binomials. Recognizing that x² - 1 factors as (x - 1)(x + 1) is crucial for setting up the partial fractions correctly in the decomposition process.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice. {x2+y2+3y=222x+y=1\(\begin{cases}\)x^2 + y^2 + 3y = 22 \\2x + y = -1\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.

{x+y>4x+y<1\(\begin{cases}\)x + y > 4 \(\x\) + y < -1\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 43–46, let x represent one number and let y represent the other number. Use the given conditions to write a system of nonlinear equations. Solve the system and find the numbers. The sum of two numbers is 10 and their product is 24. Find the numbers.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 43–46, let x represent one number and let y represent the other number. Use the given conditions to write a system of equations. Solve the system and find the numbers. The sum of two numbers is 7. If one number is subtracted from the other, their difference is -1. Find the numbers.

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Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.

{x+y>4x+y>1\(\begin{cases}\)x + y > 4 \(\x\) + y > -1\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. (4x2+3x+14)/(x3 - 8)

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