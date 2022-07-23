Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–45, graph each inequality. y ≤ x^2 - 1
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In Exercises 39–45, graph each inequality. y ≤ x^2 - 1
In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice.
In Exercises 43–46, let x represent one number and let y represent the other number. Use the given conditions to write a system of nonlinear equations. Solve the system and find the numbers. The sum of two numbers is 10 and their product is 24. Find the numbers.
Perform each long division and write the partial fraction decomposition of the remainder term. (x5+2)/(x2-1)
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. (4x2+3x+14)/(x3 - 8)