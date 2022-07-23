Standard Form of an Ellipse

The standard form of the equation of an ellipse centered at the origin is given by (x²/a²) + (y²/b²) = 1 for a horizontal ellipse, where 'a' is the distance from the center to the vertices along the x-axis, and 'b' is the distance along the y-axis. For a vertical ellipse, the form is (x²/b²) + (y²/a²) = 1. Understanding this form is essential for deriving the equation from given foci and vertices.