Focus and Directrix of a Parabola

The focus is a fixed point inside the parabola used to define it, and the directrix is a line perpendicular to the axis of symmetry. For the equation y² = -4x, the focus lies at (p, 0) and the directrix is the vertical line x = -p, where p is derived from the coefficient in the equation. These elements are essential for graphing and understanding the parabola's properties.