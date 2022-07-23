Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, find the focus and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). x^2 = - 4y
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In Exercises 1–4, find the focus and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). x^2 = - 4y
Find the standard form of the equation of the ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-4,0), (4,0); Vertices: (-5,0) (5,0)
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/9 +y2/36= 1
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (0, −3), (0, 3) ; vertices: (0, −1), (0, 1)
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/25 +y2/64 = 1
Graph the ellipse and locate the foci. 9x^2 + 4y^2 - 18x + 8y -23 = 0