Find the standard form of the equation of the ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-4,0), (4,0); Vertices: (-5,0) (5,0)
Ch. 7 - Conic Sections
Chapter 8, Problem 5
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/25 +y2/64 = 1
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Identify the standard form of the ellipse equation given: \(\frac{x^{2}}{25} + \frac{y^{2}}{64} = 1\). Here, \(a^{2}\) and \(b^{2}\) are the denominators under \(x^{2}\) and \(y^{2}\) respectively.
Determine which denominator is larger to find the major axis. Since \(64 > 25\), the major axis is vertical, so \(a^{2} = 64\) and \(b^{2} = 25\).
Calculate the lengths of the semi-major axis \(a\) and semi-minor axis \(b\) by taking the square roots: \(a = \sqrt{64}\) and \(b = \sqrt{25}\).
Find the distance \(c\) from the center to each focus using the relationship \(c^{2} = a^{2} - b^{2}\). Substitute the values of \(a^{2}\) and \(b^{2}\) to find \(c\).
Plot the ellipse centered at the origin with vertices at \((0, \pm a)\) and co-vertices at \((\pm b, 0)\). Then, mark the foci at \((0, \pm c)\) along the major axis.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Standard Form of an Ellipse
The equation x²/a² + y²/b² = 1 represents an ellipse centered at the origin. Here, a² and b² are the denominators under x² and y², indicating the lengths of the semi-major and semi-minor axes. Identifying which denominator is larger helps determine the ellipse's orientation.
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Graphing an Ellipse
To graph an ellipse, plot the center at the origin, then mark points a units along the major axis and b units along the minor axis. Connect these points smoothly to form the ellipse. This visual representation helps in understanding the shape and size of the ellipse.
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Locating the Foci of an Ellipse
The foci are two fixed points inside the ellipse along the major axis. Their distance from the center is c, found using c² = |a² - b²|. Knowing c allows you to place the foci accurately, which is essential for understanding ellipse properties like reflection and eccentricity.
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