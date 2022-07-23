Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola.

Textbook Question
Explain why it is not possible for a hyperbola to have foci at (0,-2) and (0,2) and vertices at (0,-3) and (0,3).
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Explain why it is not possible for a hyperbola to have foci at (0,-2) and (0,2) and vertices at (0,-3) and (0,3).
Find the standard form of the equation of the hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-8,0), (8,0); Vertices: (-3,0), (3,0)
Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.
Identify the conic represented by the equation without completing the square. y^2 + 4x + 2y - 15 = 0
Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (3, 2); Directrix: x = - 1
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (0, -4), (0, 4); vertices: (0, −7), (0, 7)