Geometric Configuration of Foci and Vertices

For a hyperbola centered at the origin with vertical transverse axis, the foci and vertices must lie along the same line, specifically the y-axis in this case. Given the foci at (0,-2) and (0,2) and vertices at (0,-3) and (0,3), the distance from the center to the foci is 2, while the distance to the vertices is 3. This violates the necessary condition that the distance to the foci must exceed that to the vertices, confirming that such a hyperbola cannot exist.