Textbook Question
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-5, 0), (5, 0); vertices: (-8, 0), (8,0)
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Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-5, 0), (5, 0); vertices: (-8, 0), (8,0)
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola.
Explain why it is not possible for a hyperbola to have foci at (0,-2) and (0,2) and vertices at (0,-3) and (0,3).
Find the standard form of the equation of the hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-8,0), (8,0); Vertices: (-3,0), (3,0)
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (0, -4), (0, 4); vertices: (0, −7), (0, 7)
Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Vertex: (2, - 3); Focus: (2, - 5)