Textbook Question
Use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x−3)2−4(y+3)2=4
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Use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x−3)2−4(y+3)2=4
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. (y-2)^2 = -16x
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x − 2)²/9 + (y -1)² /4= 1
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x +3)²+ 4(y -2)² = 16
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. y^2 = 8x
Use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (y+2)2/4−(x−1)2/16=1