Textbook Question
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. 8x2 + 4y = 0
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Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. 8x2 + 4y = 0
Graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x^2)/16 - y^2 = 1
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci.4x²+16y² = 64
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. y2 - 6x = 0
Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. x2/9−y2/25=1
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. 25x²+4y² = 100