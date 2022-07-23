Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. 25x²+4y² = 100

Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–26, use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. x2/100−y2/64=1
741
views
In Exercises 13–26, use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. x2/100−y2/64=1
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Center: (4, −2); Focus: (7, −2); vertex: (6, −2)
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. x2 = - 16y
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. y2 - 6x = 0
Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. x2/9−y2/25=1
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x² = 1 – 4y²