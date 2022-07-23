Focus and Directrix of a Parabola

The focus is a fixed point inside the parabola, and the directrix is a line outside it, both equidistant from any point on the curve. For the form (y - k)^2 = 4p(x - h), the focus is at (h + p, k) and the directrix is the vertical line x = h - p. Understanding these definitions is key to finding their coordinates.