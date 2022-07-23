Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x² = 1 – 4y²

Standard Form of an Ellipse

An ellipse is typically expressed in the form \( \frac{(x-h)^2}{a^2} + \frac{(y-k)^2}{b^2} = 1 \), where \((h,k)\) is the center, and \(a\) and \(b\) are the lengths of the semi-major and semi-minor axes. Understanding how to rewrite the given equation into this form is essential for graphing the ellipse.