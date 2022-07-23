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Ch. 7 - Conic Sections
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 7 - Conic SectionsProblem 27
Chapter 8, Problem 27

Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (0, -4), (0, 4); vertices: (0, −7), (0, 7)

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Identify the center of the ellipse by finding the midpoint of the foci. Since the foci are at (0, -4) and (0, 4), the center is at (0, 0).
Determine the orientation of the ellipse. Because the foci and vertices lie on the y-axis, the major axis is vertical.
Find the distance between the center and each vertex to get the value of \( a \). Here, the vertices are at (0, -7) and (0, 7), so \( a = 7 \).
Find the distance between the center and each focus to get the value of \( c \). The foci are at (0, -4) and (0, 4), so \( c = 4 \).
Use the relationship \( c^2 = a^2 - b^2 \) to solve for \( b^2 \), then write the standard form of the ellipse with a vertical major axis: \$\$ \(\frac{x^2}{b^2}\) + \(\frac{y^2}{a^2}\) = 1 \$\$.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Form of an Ellipse

The standard form of an ellipse equation depends on the orientation of its major axis. For a vertical major axis centered at the origin, the equation is (x^2 / b^2) + (y^2 / a^2) = 1, where 'a' is the distance from the center to a vertex and 'b' is the distance from the center to a co-vertex.
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Relationship Between Vertices, Foci, and Axes

In an ellipse, the vertices lie on the major axis at a distance 'a' from the center, while the foci lie on the same axis at a distance 'c'. These distances satisfy the equation c^2 = a^2 - b^2, linking the focal distance, vertex distance, and the minor axis length.
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Foci and Vertices of Hyperbolas

Identifying the Center and Orientation

The center of the ellipse is the midpoint between the vertices and foci. Given the points (0, -4), (0, 4) for foci and (0, -7), (0, 7) for vertices, the center is at the origin (0,0), and the major axis is vertical since all points share the x-coordinate zero.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.y=±x22y = \(\pm\]\sqrt{x^2 - 2}\)

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