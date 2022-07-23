Textbook Question
Identify each equation without completing the square.
558
views
Identify each equation without completing the square.
Identify each equation without completing the square. 4x2 - 9y2 - 8x - 36y - 68 = 0
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x or y. Then find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. Finally, graph the parabola. x2 + 6x - 4y + 1 = 0
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x − 1)²/2 + (y +3)² /5= 1
In Exercises 43–50, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.
Identify each equation without completing the square. y2 - 4x + 2y + 21 = 0