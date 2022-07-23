Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Conic Sections
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 7 - Conic SectionsProblem 49
Chapter 8, Problem 49

Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. 9(x − 1)²+4(y+3)² = 36

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the given equation in standard form by dividing both sides by 36: \(\frac{9(x - 1)^2}{36} + \frac{4(y + 3)^2}{36} = \frac{36}{36}\).
Simplify the fractions to get: \(\frac{(x - 1)^2}{4} + \frac{(y + 3)^2}{9} = 1\).
Identify the values of \(a^2\) and \(b^2\) from the denominators. Here, \(a^2 = 9\) and \(b^2 = 4\). Since \(a^2 > b^2\), the major axis is vertical.
Find the center of the ellipse, which is at the point \((h, k) = (1, -3)\) from the terms \((x - h)^2\) and \((y - k)^2\).
Calculate the focal distance \(c\) using the formula \(c^2 = a^2 - b^2\). Then, determine the coordinates of the foci by moving \(c\) units along the major axis (vertical) from the center.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Form of an Ellipse

An ellipse equation in standard form is written as (x-h)²/a² + (y-k)²/b² = 1, where (h, k) is the center. The values a² and b² represent the squares of the semi-major and semi-minor axes, respectively. Converting the given equation to this form is essential for graphing and analyzing the ellipse.
Recommended video:
5:12
Graph Ellipses at Origin

Identifying the Major and Minor Axes

The major axis is the longest diameter of the ellipse, and the minor axis is the shortest. By comparing a² and b², you determine which axis is major (larger value) and which is minor (smaller value). This helps in correctly sketching the ellipse and locating its vertices.
Recommended video:
05:01
Identifying Intervals of Unknown Behavior

Foci of an Ellipse

The foci are two fixed points inside the ellipse such that the sum of distances from any point on the ellipse to the foci is constant. Their locations are found using c² = |a² - b²|, where c is the distance from the center to each focus along the major axis. Knowing the foci is crucial for understanding ellipse properties.
Recommended video:
5:30
Foci and Vertices of an Ellipse
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify each equation without completing the square.

y24x4y=0y^2-4x-4y=0

558
views
Textbook Question

Identify each equation without completing the square. 4x2 - 9y2 - 8x - 36y - 68 = 0

822
views
Textbook Question

Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x or y. Then find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. Finally, graph the parabola. x2 + 6x - 4y + 1 = 0

729
views
Textbook Question

Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x − 1)²/2 + (y +3)² /5= 1

918
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 43–50, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. 4x225y232x+164=0 4x^2−25y^2−32x+164=0

37
views
Textbook Question

Identify each equation without completing the square. y2 - 4x + 2y + 21 = 0

760
views