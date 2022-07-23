Textbook Question
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 9x2 +25y² - 36x + 50y – 164 = 0
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Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 9x2 +25y² - 36x + 50y – 164 = 0
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. 9(x − 1)²+4(y+3)² = 36
Identify each equation without completing the square. 4x2 - 9y2 - 8x - 36y - 68 = 0
In Exercises 43–50, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.
Identify each equation without completing the square. y2 - 4x + 2y + 21 = 0
In Exercises 51–56, graph each relation. Use the relation's graph to determine its domain and range.