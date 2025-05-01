Textbook Question
Identify each equation without completing the square.
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Identify each equation without completing the square.
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. 9(x − 1)²+4(y+3)² = 36
Identify each equation without completing the square. 4x2 - 9y2 - 8x - 36y - 68 = 0
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x − 1)²/2 + (y +3)² /5= 1
Identify each equation without completing the square. y2 - 4x + 2y + 21 = 0
In Exercises 51–56, graph each relation. Use the relation's graph to determine its domain and range.