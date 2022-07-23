Textbook Question
A club with 15 members is to choose four officers–president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer. In how many ways can these offices be filled?
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A club with 15 members is to choose four officers–president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer. In how many ways can these offices be filled?
In Exercises 81–85, use a calculator's factorial key to evaluate each expression.
Evaluate the expression. *permutation notation* the number of permutations 9 things taken 5 at a time (sub 9)P(sub 5)
How many different ways can a director select 4 actors from a group of 20 actors to attend a workshop on performing in rock musicals?
Find the term indicated in the expansion. (2x-3)^6; fifth term
Evaluate the expression. *permutation notation* the number of permutations 8 things taken 3 at a time (sub 8)P(sub 3)