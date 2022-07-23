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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 76
Chapter 9, Problem 76

After a 20% reduction, a 42-inch HDTV sold for \$256. What was the price before the reduction?

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1
Understand that the price after a 20% reduction means the HDTV was sold for 80% of its original price, because 100% - 20% = 80%.
Let the original price be represented by P. The reduced price is then 0.8 imes P.
Set up the equation based on the information given: 0.8 imes P = 256.
To find the original price P, divide both sides of the equation by 0.8: P = rac{256}{0.8}.
Simplify the division to express the original price before the reduction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Percentage Reduction

A percentage reduction represents a decrease in the original amount by a certain percent. In this problem, a 20% reduction means the final price is 80% of the original price, since 100% - 20% = 80%. Understanding this helps relate the sale price to the original price.

Original Price Calculation

To find the original price before a percentage reduction, divide the reduced price by the remaining percentage expressed as a decimal. For example, if the price after a 20% reduction is $256, the original price is $256 ÷ 0.8. This reverses the effect of the reduction.
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Decimal and Percentage Conversion

Percentages must be converted to decimals for calculations by dividing by 100. For instance, 20% becomes 0.20, and 80% becomes 0.80. This conversion is essential for multiplying or dividing when solving problems involving percentage changes.
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