Textbook Question
In how many ways can five airplanes line up for departure on a runway?
697
views
1
rank
In how many ways can five airplanes line up for departure on a runway?
A club with 15 members is to choose four officers–president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer. In how many ways can these offices be filled?
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand and then simplify the result: (x2 +x+ 1)3.
After a 20% reduction, a 42-inch HDTV sold for \$256. What was the price before the reduction?
How many different ways can a director select 4 actors from a group of 20 actors to attend a workshop on performing in rock musicals?
In the sequence 21,700, 23,172, 24,644, 26,116,... which term is 314,628?