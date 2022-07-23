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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 79
Chapter 9, Problem 79

How many different ways can a director select 4 actors from a group of 20 actors to attend a workshop on performing in rock musicals?

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Recognize that this is a combination problem because the order in which the actors are selected does not matter.
The formula for combinations is given by: C(n,r)=n!r!(n-r)!, where n is the total number of items (actors) and r is the number of items to choose (actors to select).
Substitute the values n=20 and r=4 into the formula: C(20,4)=20!4!(20-4)!.
Simplify the denominator: 20-4=16, so the formula becomes: 20!4!16!.
Cancel out the common terms in the numerator and denominator by expanding the factorials, leaving only the terms needed to compute the combination. This simplifies the calculation to: 20×19×18×174×3×2×1.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combinations

Combinations refer to the selection of items from a larger set where the order of selection does not matter. In this context, the director is choosing 4 actors from a group of 20, which is a classic example of a combination problem. The formula for combinations is given by C(n, r) = n! / (r!(n - r)!), where n is the total number of items, r is the number of items to choose, and '!' denotes factorial.
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Factorial

A factorial, denoted as n!, is the product of all positive integers up to n. It is a fundamental concept in combinatorics, used to calculate the total arrangements or selections of items. For example, 5! = 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120. Factorials are essential in the combinations formula, as they help determine the number of ways to arrange or select items.
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Binomial Coefficient

The binomial coefficient, often represented as C(n, r) or 'n choose r', quantifies the number of ways to choose r elements from a set of n elements without regard to the order of selection. It is calculated using the formula C(n, r) = n! / (r!(n - r)!). This concept is crucial for solving problems involving selections, such as determining how many different groups of actors can be formed.
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