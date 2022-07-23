Textbook Question
A club with 15 members is to choose four officers–president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer. In how many ways can these offices be filled?
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A club with 15 members is to choose four officers–president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer. In how many ways can these offices be filled?
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand and then simplify the result: (x2 +x+ 1)3.
After a 20% reduction, a 42-inch HDTV sold for \$256. What was the price before the reduction?
In Exercises 81–85, use a calculator's factorial key to evaluate each expression.
Evaluate the expression. *permutation notation* the number of permutations 9 things taken 5 at a time (sub 9)P(sub 5)
In the sequence 21,700, 23,172, 24,644, 26,116,... which term is 314,628?