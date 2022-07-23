Combinations

Combinations refer to the selection of items from a larger set where the order of selection does not matter. In this context, the director is choosing 4 actors from a group of 20, which is a classic example of a combination problem. The formula for combinations is given by C(n, r) = n! / (r!(n - r)!), where n is the total number of items, r is the number of items to choose, and '!' denotes factorial.