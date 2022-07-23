Textbook Question
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a60 when a1 = 35, d = -3.
1213
views
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a60 when a1 = 35, d = -3.
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for an to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 1.5, - 3, 6, -12, ...
In Exercises 19–22, the general term of a sequence is given and involves a factorial. Write the first four terms of each sequence. an=−2(n−1)!
Evaluate each factorial expression. 17!/15!
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (c+2)5
Evaluate each expression.