Evaluate each factorial expression. 17!/15!

Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression.
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Evaluate each expression.
Find the sum of the first 22 terms of the arithmetic sequence: 5, 12, 19, 26, ...
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 1/(1 · 2) + 1/(2 · 3) + 1/(3 · 4) + ... + 1/(n(n+1)) = n/(n + 1)
In Exercises 19–22, the general term of a sequence is given and involves a factorial. Write the first four terms of each sequence. an=−2(n−1)!
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. 1, 5, 9, 13,...
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (c+2)5