Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression.
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Evaluate each expression.
Find the sum of the first 22 terms of the arithmetic sequence: 5, 12, 19, 26, ...
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for an to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 1.5, - 3, 6, -12, ...
Evaluate each factorial expression. 17!/15!
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (c+2)5
Evaluate each expression.