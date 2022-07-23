Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression.
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Evaluate each expression.
Find the sum of the first 22 terms of the arithmetic sequence: 5, 12, 19, 26, ...
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 1/(1 · 2) + 1/(2 · 3) + 1/(3 · 4) + ... + 1/(n(n+1)) = n/(n + 1)
In Exercises 19–22, the general term of a sequence is given and involves a factorial. Write the first four terms of each sequence. an=−2(n−1)!
Evaluate each factorial expression. 17!/15!
Evaluate each expression.