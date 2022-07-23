Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression.
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Evaluate each expression.
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. 1, 5, 9, 13,...
Evaluate each factorial expression. 17!/15!
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (c+2)5
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for an to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 0.0004, - 0.0004, 0.04, - 0.04, ...
Find 3 + 6 + 9 + ... + 300, the sum of the first 100 positive multiples of 3.