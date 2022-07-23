Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression.
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Evaluate each expression.
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 1/(1 · 2) + 1/(2 · 3) + 1/(3 · 4) + ... + 1/(n(n+1)) = n/(n + 1)
Evaluate each factorial expression. 17!/15!
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for an to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 0.0004, - 0.0004, 0.04, - 0.04, ...
Find 3 + 6 + 9 + ... + 300, the sum of the first 100 positive multiples of 3.
Evaluate each factorial expression. 18!/16!