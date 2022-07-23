Textbook Question
In how many ways can five airplanes line up for departure on a runway?
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In how many ways can five airplanes line up for departure on a runway?
Use a calculator's factorial key to evaluate each expression. (300/20)!
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand and then simplify the result: (x2 +x+ 1)3.
In Exercises 81–85, use a calculator's factorial key to evaluate each expression.
How many different ways can a director select 4 actors from a group of 20 actors to attend a workshop on performing in rock musicals?
Find the term in the expansion of (x2 + y2)5 containing x4 as a factor.