Formula for the Sum of an Arithmetic Series

The formula for the sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic series is given by S_n = n/2 * (a + l), where a is the first term, l is the last term, and n is the number of terms. In this case, the last term can be expressed as 5n, leading to the specific formula for the sum of the series in the problem. Recognizing how to apply this formula is key to proving the statement using induction.