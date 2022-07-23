Mathematical Induction

Mathematical induction is a proof technique used to establish the truth of an infinite number of statements, typically concerning positive integers. It involves two main steps: the base case, where the statement is verified for the initial value (usually n=1), and the inductive step, where one assumes the statement holds for n=k and then proves it for n=k+1. This method is essential for proving formulas or properties that apply to all integers in a specified range.