Recognize that the Binomial Theorem applies to expressions of the form \((a + b)^n\). Since the given expression is \((x^2 + x + 1)^3\), which has three terms, we cannot directly apply the Binomial Theorem. Instead, we will expand it by multiplying the expression by itself three times: \((x^2 + x + 1)(x^2 + x + 1)(x^2 + x + 1)\).