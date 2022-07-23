Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 81
Chapter 9, Problem 81

Use the Binomial Theorem to expand and then simplify the result: (x2 +x+ 1)3.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the Binomial Theorem applies to expressions of the form \((a + b)^n\). Since the given expression is \((x^2 + x + 1)^3\), which has three terms, we cannot directly apply the Binomial Theorem. Instead, we will expand it by multiplying the expression by itself three times: \((x^2 + x + 1)(x^2 + x + 1)(x^2 + x + 1)\).
First, multiply the first two polynomials: \((x^2 + x + 1)(x^2 + x + 1)\). Use the distributive property (FOIL method) to multiply each term in the first polynomial by each term in the second polynomial.
After multiplying, combine like terms to simplify the result of the first multiplication. This will give you a quadratic expression in terms of \(x\).
Next, multiply the simplified result from step 3 by the third polynomial \((x^2 + x + 1)\), again using the distributive property to multiply each term.
Finally, combine like terms from the multiplication in step 4 to get the fully expanded and simplified form of \((x^2 + x + 1)^3\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
12m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Theorem

The Binomial Theorem provides a formula to expand expressions raised to a power, specifically for binomials of the form (a + b)^n. It uses binomial coefficients, often found in Pascal's Triangle, to determine the coefficients of each term in the expansion.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:41
Special Products - Cube Formulas

Polynomial Expansion

Polynomial expansion involves multiplying expressions to remove parentheses and combine like terms. When expanding powers of polynomials with more than two terms, such as trinomials, repeated multiplication and careful combination of like terms are necessary.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Introduction to Polynomials

Combining Like Terms

After expanding an expression, like terms—terms with the same variable raised to the same power—must be combined by adding their coefficients. This simplification step is essential to write the polynomial in its simplest form.
Recommended video:
5:22
Combinations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In how many ways can five airplanes line up for departure on a runway?

697
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A club with 15 members is to choose four officers–president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer. In how many ways can these offices be filled?

869
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 81–85, use a calculator's factorial key to evaluate each expression.

200!198!\(\frac{200!}{198!}\)

918
views
Textbook Question

How many different ways can a director select 4 actors from a group of 20 actors to attend a workshop on performing in rock musicals?

735
views
Textbook Question

In the sequence 21,700, 23,172, 24,644, 26,116,... which term is 314,628?

852
views
Textbook Question

Find the term in the expansion of (x2 + y2)5 containing x4 as a factor.

572
views