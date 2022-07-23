In Exercises 15–58, find each product. (2x−3)(x2−3x+5)

Textbook Question
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22.
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Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22.
The formula C=5/9(F-32) expresses the relationship between Fahrenheit temperature, F, and Celsius temperature, C. In Exercises 17–18, use the formula to convert the given Fahrenheit temperature to its equivalent temperature on the Celsius scale. 50 °F
State the name of the property illustrated: (3 • 7) + (4 • 7) = (4 • 7) + (3 •7)
In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (x2−4)/(x2−4x+4) ⋅ (2x−4)/(x+2)
Multiply or divide as indicated.
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22.