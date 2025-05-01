Problem 49
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=1/x
Problem 51
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=x2
Problem 55
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=x2+3x+1
Problem 61
Let ƒ(x)=2x-3 and g(x)=-x+3. Find each function value. (g∘ƒ)(0)
Problem 76
Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain, and (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=√x, g(x)=x-1
Problem 80
Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain, and (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=√(x-2), g(x)=2x
Problem 86
Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain, and (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=√x, g(x)=3/(x+6)
Problem 87a
Given functions f and g, find (ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=1/(x-2), g(x)=1/x
Problem 87b
Given functions f and g, (g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=1/(x-2), g(x)=1/x
Problem 88
Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain, and (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. ƒ(x)=1/(x+4), g(x)=-(1/x)
Problem 1
Find the distance between each pair of points, and give the coordinates of the midpoint of the line segment joining them. P(3, -1), Q(-4, 5)
Problem 2
Find the distance between each pair of points, and give the coordinates of the midpoint of the line segment joining them. M(-8, 2), N(3, -7)
Problem 3
Find the distance between each pair of points, and give the coordinates of the midpoint of the line segment joining them. A(-6, 3), B(-6,8)
Problem 19
For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
Problem 20
For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
Problem 21
For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
Problem 22
For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
Problem 23
For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
Problem 24
For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
Problem 25
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. y = 6 -x2
Problem 26
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. x = (1/3)(y2)
Problem 27
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. y = ±√(x-2)
Problem 39
Graph each equation. 2x +5y = 20
Problem 40
Graph each equation. 3y = x
Problem 41
Graph each equation. ƒ(x) = x
Problem 47
Graph the line satisfying the given conditions. through (0, 5), m= -2/3
Problem 49
Find the slope of each line, provided that it has a slope. through (2, -2) and (3, -4)
Problem 50
Find the slope of each line, provided that it has a slope. through (8, 7) and (1/2, -2)
Problem 51
Find the slope of each line, provided that it has a slope. through (0, -7) and (3, -7)
Problem 52
Find the slope of each line, provided that it has a slope. through (5, 6) and (5, -2)
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
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