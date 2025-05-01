Problem 23
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. g(x)=(1/2)x2
Problem 25
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=-(1/2)x2
Problem 27
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=-3|x|
Problem 31
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. h(x)=√(4x)
Problem 33
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=-√-x
Problem 41
Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with respect to the (a) x-axis, (b) y-axis, and (c) origin. (-4, -2)
Problem 43
The graph of y=|x-2| is symmetric with respect to a vertical line. What is the equation of that line?
Problem 45
Without graphing, determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these. See Examples 3 and 4. y=x2+5
Problem 47
Without graphing, determine whether each equation has a graph that is symmetric with respect to the x-axis, the y-axis, the origin, or none of these. See Examples 3 and 4. x2+y2=12
Problem 57
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=-x3+2x
Problem 58
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=x5-2x3
Problem 59
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=0.5x4-2x2+6
Problem 61
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=x3-x+9
Problem 62
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=x4-5x+8
Problem 63
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=x+1/x5
Problem 64
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. ƒ(x)=x4+4/x2
Problem 71
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. g(x)=(x+2)2
Problem 75
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. h(x)=-(x+1)3
Problem 95
Each of the following graphs is obtained from the graph of ƒ(x)=|x| or g(x)=√x by applying several of the transformations discussed in this section. Describe the transformations and give an equation for the graph.
Problem 99
Each of the following graphs is obtained from the graph of ƒ(x)=|x| or g(x)=√x by applying several of the transformations discussed in this section. Describe the transformations and give an equation for the graph.
Problem 11
Let ƒ(x)=x2+3 and g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. (ƒ+g)(3)
Problem 13
Let ƒ(x)=x2+3 and g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. (ƒ-g)(-1)
Problem 15
Let ƒ(x)=x2+3 and g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. (ƒg)(4)
Problem 17
Let ƒ(x)=x2+3 and g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. (ƒ/g)(-1)
Problem 22
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ+g)(x), (ƒ-g)(x), (ƒg)(x), and (f/g)(x).Give the domain of each. ƒ(x)=4x2+2x, g(x)=x2-3x+2
Problem 24
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ+g)(x), (ƒ-g)(x), (ƒg)(x), and (f/g)(x).Give the domain of each. ƒ(x)=√(5x-4), g(x)=-(1/x)
Problem 43
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=2-x
Problem 44
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=1-x
Problem 45
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=6x+2
Problem 47
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=-2x+5
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
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