College Algebra
5. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Solve Problems Using Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Problem 87
Textbook Question
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. See Example 10. p = a + (k/ln x), for x
