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Financial Accounting flashcard sets
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- GAAP vs. IFRS: Merchandising definitions15. GAAP vs IFRS15 Terms
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Merchandising quiz15. GAAP vs IFRS15 Terms
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Inventory definitions15. GAAP vs IFRS15 Terms
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Inventory quiz15. GAAP vs IFRS15 Terms
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Fraud, Internal Controls, and Cash definitions15. GAAP vs IFRS14 Terms
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Fraud, Internal Controls, and Cash quiz15. GAAP vs IFRS15 Terms
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Receivables definitions15. GAAP vs IFRS14 Terms
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Receivables quiz15. GAAP vs IFRS15 Terms
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Long Lived Assets definitions15. GAAP vs IFRS15 Terms