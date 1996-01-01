Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
One of the many remarkable enzymes in the human body
is carbonic anhydrase, which catalyzes the interconversion
of carbon dioxide and water with bicarbonate ion
and protons. If it were not for this enzyme, the body could
not rid itself rapidly enough of the CO2 accumulated by
cell metabolism. The enzyme catalyzes the dehydration
(release to air) of up to 107 CO2 molecules per second.
Which components of this description correspond to the
terms enzyme, substrate, and turnover number?