Name each acid. a. HCl(aq)

welcome back everyone in this example. We're given the following compound and we need to name it because it's an acid. So we're going to recognize that making up our acid. We have all nonmetal atoms and therefore this means we have a molecular compound. So recall that molecular compounds share electrons amongst the atoms making up the compound to give us in this case an overall neutral charge. And so we should recognize that first we have the presence of a H plus carry on or hydrogen proton. And this tells us that the beginning of our name is going to be hydro. We also should recognize that we have the presence of a poly atomic ion IO three and we should recall this has a minus one charge. And so we should recognize this as the I. O. Date an ion in this case we want to go ahead and remove that suffix of our an eye on here Which says eight. So we remove the eight suffix and we want to recall that to give the proper name of our acid we want to replace or we can say add the subject is now being sick. And so this would therefore give us a yo dick as our new name here. And so combining hydro plus biotic, we would get the name being hydro I OTIK and we can just say acid or we can just call it biotic acid for short. So for our final answer this is going to be our name of our acid. I hope that everything that I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.

