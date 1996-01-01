In an alternate universe, the smallest negatively charged particle, analogous to our electron, is called a blorvek. To determine the charge on a single blorvek, an experiment like Millikan’s with charged oil droplets was carried out, and the following results were recorded :
(b) Further experiments found a droplet with a charge of 5.81 * 10-16 C. Does this new result change your answer to part (a)? If so, what is the new largest value for the blorvek’s charge?
