Most vitamins can be classified as either fat soluble, which results in their tendency to accumulate in
the body (so that taking too much can be harmful), or water soluble, which results in their tendency to
be quickly eliminated from the body in urine. Examine the structural formulas and space-filling models
of these vitamins and determine whether each one is fat soluble (mostly nonpolar) or water soluble
(mostly polar).
(a) vitamin C
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Molecular Polarity Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno