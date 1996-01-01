Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Treatment of gold metal with BrF3 and KF produces Br2 and KAuF4, a salt of gold. Find the mass of the gold salt that forms when a 73.5-g mixture of equal masses of all three reactants is prepared.

