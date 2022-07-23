Chapter 4, Problem 122a
A solution contains one or more of the following ions: Hg22+ , Ba2+ , and Fe2+ . When you add potassium chloride to the solution, a precipitate forms. The precipitate is filtered off, and you add potassium sulfate to the remaining solution, producing no precipitate. When you add potassium carbonate to the remaining solution, a precipitate forms. Which ions were present in the original solution?
Treatment of gold metal with BrF3 and KF produces Br2 and KAuF4, a salt of gold. Identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent in this reaction.
Treatment of gold metal with BrF3 and KF produces Br2 and KAuF4, a salt of gold. Find the mass of the gold salt that forms when a 73.5-g mixture of equal masses of all three reactants is prepared.
A solution contains one or more of the following ions: Ag+ , Ca2+ , and Cu2+ . When you add sodium chloride to the solution, no precipitate forms. When you add sodium sulfate to the solution, a white precipitate forms. You filter off the precipitate and add sodium carbonate to the remaining solution, producing another precipitate. Write net ionic equations for the formation of each of the precipitates observed.
A solution contains one or more of the following ions: Hg2 2 + , Ba2 + , and Fe2 + . When you add potassium chloride to the solution, a precipitate forms. The precipitate is filtered off, and you add potassium sulfate to the remaining solution, producing no precipitate. When you add potassium carbonate to the remaining solution, a precipitate forms. Write net ionic equations for the formation of each of the precipitates observed.
The reaction of NH3 and O2 forms NO and water. The NO can be used to convert P4 to P4O6, forming N2 in the process. The P4O6 can be treated with water to form H3PO3, which forms PH3 and H3PO4 when heated. Find the mass of PH3 that forms from the reaction of 1.00 g of NH3.
An important reaction that takes place in a blast furnace during the production of iron is the formation of iron metal and CO2 from Fe2O3 and CO. Determine the mass of Fe2O3 required to form 910 kg of iron. Determine the amount of CO2 that forms in this process.