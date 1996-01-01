General Chemistry
Recent Channels
General Chemistry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Bond Angles
Problem
Draw the structures of two compounds that have the composition CH3NO2 and have all three H atoms bonded to the C. Predict which compound has the larger ONO bond angle.
Show Answer
Similar Solution
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
75: Determining the geometry and bond angles of a molecule
by Roxi Hulet
36 views
Hide transcripts
How to Determine Bond Angle with VSEPR Table Examples, Practice Problems, Explained, Shortcut
by Conquer Chemistry
49 views
Hide transcripts
Predicting Bond Angles
by The Organic Chemistry Tutor
38 views
Hide transcripts
Bond Angles Concept 1
by Jules Bruno
44 views
Hide transcripts
Bond Angles Example 1
by Jules Bruno
31 views
Hide transcripts
Bond Angles Concept 2
by Jules Bruno
47 views
Hide transcripts
Bond Angles Example 2
by Jules Bruno
29 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.