Magnesium m#etal has ΔHfusion = 9.037 kJ>mol and ΔSfusion = 9.79 J>1K mol2. What is the melting point of magnesium in °C? (LO 11.4) (a) 0.923 °C (b) 923 °C (c) 650 °C (d) 1.08 * 103 °C

