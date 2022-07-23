Skip to main content
Chapter 1, Problem 46e

Indicate the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities: (e) 89.2 metr ic tons

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and ensuring that calculations reflect the precision of the data.
Rules for Counting Significant Figures

There are specific rules for determining the number of significant figures in a measurement. For example, all non-zero digits are significant, leading zeros are not significant, and trailing zeros in a decimal number are significant. Applying these rules helps in identifying how precise a measurement is and in maintaining that precision in calculations.
Measurement Precision

Measurement precision refers to the degree of reproducibility or consistency of a set of measurements. It is often indicated by the number of significant figures in a measurement. A higher number of significant figures suggests greater precision, which is important in scientific contexts where accurate data is essential for analysis and conclusions.
