Textbook Question
What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? (b) 3ⅹ10-6 m
What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? (d) 2.94×103 m2
What is the number of significant figures in each of the following measured quantities? (e) 92.03 km
Round each of the following numbers to four significant figures and express the result in standard exponential notation: (a) 102.53070
Round each of the following numbers to four significant figures and express the result in standard exponential notation: (e) −0.0357202.
(a) The diameter of Earth at the equator is 7926.381 mi. Round this number to three significant figures and express it in standard exponential notation.