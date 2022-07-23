The 'free-base' form of cocaine (C17H21NO4) and its protonated hydrochloride form (C17H21NO4) are shown below; the free-base form can be converted to the hydrochloride form with one equivalent of HCl. For clarity, not all the carbon and hydrogen atoms are shown; each vertex represents a carbon atom with the appropriate number of hydrogen atoms so that each carbon makes four bonds to other atoms (e) How many mL of a concentrated 18.0 M HCl aqueous solution would it take to convert 1.00 kilograms (a 'kilo') of the free-base form of cocaine into its hydrochloride form?
The osmotic pressure of a 0.010 M aqueous solution of CaCl2 is found to be 0.674 atm at 25 °C. Calculate the van't Hoff factor, i, for the solution.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Osmotic Pressure
van't Hoff Factor (i)
Colligative Properties
Aerosols are important components of the atmosphere. Does the presence of aerosols in the atmosphere increase or decrease the amount of sunlight that arrives at the Earth's surface, compared to an 'aerosol-free' atmosphere? Explain your reasoning.
Lysozyme is an enzyme that breaks bacterial cell walls. A solution containing 0.150 g of this enzyme in 210 mL of solution has an osmotic pressure of 0.953 torr at 25 °C. What is the molar mass of lysozyme?
Adrenaline is the hormone that triggers the release of extra glucose molecules in times of stress or emergency. A solution of 0.64 g of adrenaline in 36.0 g of CCl4 elevates the boiling point by 0.49 °C. Calculate the approximate molar mass of adrenaline from this data.
A dilute aqueous solution of an organic compound soluble in water is formed by dissolving 2.35 g of the compound in water to form 0.250 L of solution. The resulting solution has an osmotic pressure of 0.605 atm at 25 °C. Assuming that the organic compound is a nonelectrolyte, what is its molar mass?