The 'free-base' form of cocaine (C 17 H 21 NO 4 ) and its protonated hydrochloride form (C 17 H 21 NO 4 ) are shown below; the free-base form can be converted to the hydrochloride form with one equivalent of HCl. For clarity, not all the carbon and hydrogen atoms are shown; each vertex represents a carbon atom with the appropriate number of hydrogen atoms so that each carbon makes four bonds to other atoms (e) How many mL of a concentrated 18.0 M HCl aqueous solution would it take to convert 1.00 kilograms (a 'kilo') of the free-base form of cocaine into its hydrochloride form?